Azerbaijani MFA reveals number of landmine victims since 2020-war

3 August 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As a result of another landmine explosion, 2 Azerbaijani citizens were severely injured, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, since the 2020-war, 433 people have become victims of landmine contamination by Armenia.

"This tragedy is a stark reminder of the continued human cost of landmines and the dangers faced every day by innocent people", the ministry wrote on its social media X.

Azerbaijani MFA emphasized the urgent need for enhanced international support for comprehensive humanitarian demining efforts.

It was also stated that clearing landmines is essential for sustainable peace, development, and human security.

Note that two people were injured in a landmine explosion in Aghdara today.