Azerbaijan clears more than 8,000 hectares of landmines in July

3 August 2026 16:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) has released information on mine clearance operations carried out in July by organizations involved in demining activities in the liberated territories, AzerNEWS reports.

According to ANAMA, demining operations conducted last month in Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan resulted in the detection and disposal of 614 anti-personnel mines, 174 anti-tank mines, and 2,106 other unexploded ordnance items.

A total of 8,012.7 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance during the operations.

Humanitarian demining remains a critical component of Azerbaijan’s post-conflict recovery strategy. Large areas of land in these regions remain contaminated with mines and unexploded ordnance, posing a significant threat to civilians and slowing the pace of reconstruction projects and the safe return of internally displaced persons.