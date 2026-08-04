France expands naval drone fleet to counter mine threats

4 August 2026 20:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

France’s Ministry of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs has announced additional measures to strengthen the French Navy’s mine-countermeasure capabilities, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the information, approximately 12 additional surface and underwater drones are expected to be ordered.

Specialized vessels will also be leased to transport the drones and deploy them to operational areas. The aim is to strengthen the protection of maritime areas near France’s mainland coastline.

The decision was taken as part of the next phase of the Future Mine Countermeasures System (SLAM-F) program, launched on July 21 by the Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs. Led by the Directorate General of Armament, the program aims to detect and neutralize naval mines while minimizing risks to personnel.

The ministry said that ordering additional drones and leasing carrier vessels will ensure the continuous deployment of the new capabilities in French maritime areas. The measures are being implemented as part of the updated Military Programming Law covering the 2024–2030 period.

The SLAM-F program involves cooperation with the United Kingdom on the development of drones and with Belgium and the Netherlands on carrier vessels. Paris believes these partnerships will strengthen interoperability among the armed forces of the participating countries.

In addition, the French Navy is expected to receive new support vessels for mine-clearance divers and drone-carrying mine-countermeasure vessels in the coming years. These platforms will enable the new systems to be deployed over longer distances and used in extended operations.