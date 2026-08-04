Turkiye condemns drone attacks on merchant ships in Black Sea

4 August 2026 16:48 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkiye's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed serious concern over drone attacks targeting commercial vessels owned by Turkish businesses in the Black Sea, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement released by the ministry, the merchant ships Yaşar and Nadejda came under attack on August 3 after departing Russia's Port of Novorossiysk.

Several crew members, including Turkish nationals, were injured in the incident.

The ministry emphasized that ensuring the safety and security of Turkish citizens remains a top priority, adding that the condition of the injured is being closely monitored.

Ankara also voiced growing concern over the continued expansion of military hostilities between Russia and Ukraine into the Black Sea, warning that the conflict is increasingly affecting civilian maritime traffic.

The Foreign Ministry cautioned that, unless preventive measures are taken to curb the escalation, the deteriorating security situation could have serious consequences, including threats to global food security.