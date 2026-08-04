Azernews.Az

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

America's Citigroup forecasts gold price to reach $4,500 in 4Q

4 August 2026 13:37 (UTC+04:00)
America's Citigroup forecasts gold price to reach $4,500 in 4Q
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
Read more

Gold prices could rise to $4,500 per troy ounce in the fourth quarter of this year. The bank expects gold prices to remain stable or decline slightly over the next month, before rising to...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more