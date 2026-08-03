Ancient 2,500-year-old statue unearthed in Turkiye

3 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A marble statue of a young man, believed to be around 2,500 years old, has been discovered in the ancient city of Sardis in Turkiye’s Manisa Province. The discovery was announced by Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, AzerNEWS reports.

The 2.2-meter-tall statue dates back to the first half of the 5th century BC and is considered a remarkable example of ancient Anatolian art. Researchers noted that its impressive size, excellent state of preservation, and detailed clothing — which contains features associated with Lydian culture — provide valuable insights into the artistic traditions, social structure, and daily life of the period.

According to experts, the statue could help historians better understand the transition between the Lydian civilization and the growing influence of Greek culture in the region. Sardis was once the capital of the powerful Kingdom of Lydia and was known as one of the wealthiest cities of the ancient world. It was also the place where the first known coins made from electrum, a natural alloy of gold and silver, were created.

Minister Ersoy described the find as a unique archaeological discovery that will contribute significantly to the study of Anatolia’s ancient history. Archaeologists believe that further research at the site may reveal more information about the people who lived in Sardis thousands of years ago.

The discovery adds another important piece to the history of one of the most influential ancient cities of the Mediterranean world and highlights Turkiye’s continuing role as a center of archaeological exploration.