ArcelorMittal and Microsoft advance cloud innovation

3 August 2026 21:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

ArcelorMittal announced on Monday that it has expanded its partnership with Microsoft by selecting Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud computing platform. The move is part of the company’s broader digital transformation strategy aimed at improving efficiency, data management, and the use of artificial intelligence across its global operations, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

According to the steel giant, the initiative, known as the “Cloud First, Data Centric” strategy, will involve the adoption of several Azure-based technologies, including Microsoft Fabric, Purview, and Foundry. These tools will help ArcelorMittal integrate data from different parts of its business, develop advanced analytics, and implement AI solutions across its international systems.

The company said the transition will allow its teams to make faster, data-driven decisions, optimize industrial processes, and improve operational performance at its steel plants around the world.

“Our expanded relationship with Microsoft is not simply about modernizing systems; it is about fundamentally reshaping our IT operating model by embedding data and artificial intelligence into the core of how we manage our technology environment,” said Nik Puri, CEO of ArcelorMittal.

The partnership reflects a wider trend in the global manufacturing sector, where major industrial companies are increasingly turning to cloud computing and AI to improve productivity, reduce costs, and make production more sustainable. For steelmakers, digital technologies can help optimize energy consumption, predict equipment failures, and reduce environmental impact.

ArcelorMittal, one of the world’s largest steel producers, has been investing heavily in innovation as the industry faces challenges such as rising energy prices, competition, and the transition toward lower-carbon production methods.