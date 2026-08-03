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Monday, August 3, 2026

Türkiye’s exports hit record high of $401.1 billion over past 12 months

3 August 2026 18:50 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye’s exports hit record high of $401.1 billion over past 12 months
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Over the past 12 months, total exports of goods and services amounted to $401.1 billion. Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat said that Türkiye’s goods exports in July reached a record...

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