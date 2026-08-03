Ukraine aims to end war before winter 2026, Zelenskyy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine will do everything possible to bring war in Ukraine to an end before the start of winter 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.
"This year, your task is to provide maximum support for the government's foreign policy efforts in relations with our partners," Zelenskyy told the ambassadors.
The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of close cooperation with international partners, saying diplomatic engagement remains a key component of Ukraine's broader strategy to end the war.
At the same time, Zelenskyy acknowledged that it is impossible to predict with complete certainty when diplomatic efforts will produce results.
"At the moment, it is impossible to forecast with 100% certainty when all diplomatic efforts will take effect," he added.
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