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Monday, August 3, 2026

Bank of Korea returns to gold purchases

3 August 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)
Bank of Korea returns to gold purchases

The Bank of Korea (BOK) has resumed buying gold for the first time in 13 years, marking a significant shift in its reserve management strategy. The central bank announced on Monday that it has already begun making small investments in overseas-listed spot gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and is preparing a framework to purchase domestically produced gold in the near future, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

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