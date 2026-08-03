Bank of Korea returns to gold purchases
The Bank of Korea (BOK) has resumed buying gold for the first time in 13 years, marking a significant shift in its reserve management strategy. The central bank announced on Monday that it has already begun making small investments in overseas-listed spot gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and is preparing a framework to purchase domestically produced gold in the near future, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.
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