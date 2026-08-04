Head of Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku [PHOTOS]
Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, OSCE Chairman-in-Office, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.
The high-ranked guest paid tribute to the memory of Azerbaijani heroes who lost their lives fighting for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. He laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
The Swiss foreign minister was also briefed on the history of Martyrs’ Alley, its special place in the memory of the Azerbaijani people, and the ongoing improvement and reconstruction projects in Baku while viewing the panorama of the Azerbaijani capital.
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