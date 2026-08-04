Summer heat holds firm across country

4 August 2026 14:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Dry and hot weather is expected across most of Azerbaijan on August 5, AzerNEWS reports, citing the National Hydrometeorological Service.

In Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, conditions are forecast to remain rain-free. Northeasterly winds will gradually shift to a light northwesterly breeze in the evening.

Air temperatures in the capital are expected to range between 22–25°C at night and 31–36°C during the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will stand at 759 mmHg, while relative humidity is forecast at 70–75 per cent overnight and 40–50 per cent during daytime hours.

Elsewhere in the country, mainly dry weather is also expected. However, brief light showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible in some mountainous areas during the day. Patchy fog may form overnight and in the early morning in parts of the mountainous regions.

Temperatures in the regions are expected to range from 21–26°C at night to 34–39°C during the daytime.

In the mountains, temperatures will range between 15–20°C overnight and 25–30°C during the daytime.