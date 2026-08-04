4 August 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian separatists are once again trying to harp on the same string. This time, they are attempting to do it through the Corsican Assembly, which adopted a preliminary initiative concerning the so-called "Republic of Artsakh" and Armenian citizens facing criminal prosecution in Azerbaijan.

The Baku Initiative Group strongly condemned this move, describing it as one-sided, politically motivated, and provocative. That criticism is understandable. The initiative openly contradicts the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states. It also reflects the same political line that has repeatedly been promoted by official Paris.

What makes this situation even more striking is the hypocrisy behind it. Some politicians in France, including President Emmanuel Macron, often speak loudly about the rights of Armenians in Azerbaijan. Yet France itself continues to deny basic linguistic and political rights to peoples living under its own control.

In the context of Corsica, this may provide the most relevant example. French authorities in 2023 have restricted the use of the Corsican language in public institutions, despite repeated demands from Corsicans to protect their cultural identity and linguistic rights. Courts in France relied on the constitutional principle that French is the only official language of the Republic. The ban even provoked protests in the homeland of Napoleon Bonaparte.

In practice, this means that while French politicians lecture others about minority rights and self-determination, they refuse to grant meaningful recognition to such rights within their own state.

Besides, it's no secret that the Corsican Assembly released it on its own. The links with those who want to divide the South Caucasus are clearly visible by raising topics related to Azerbaijan and Armenia again.

This double standard creates tension in relations between the two countries. The same political circles that speak emotionally about self-determination in the South Caucasus remain silent when it comes to the suppression of Corsican language rights. France signed the European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages decades ago, but still has not ratified it. That alone says a lot about the gap between France's rhetoric and its actual behavior.

Before interfering in the affairs of the South Caucasus, French political institutions should first look honestly at their own record. Why do they speak about justice abroad while ignoring unresolved injustices at home? Why do they use the language of decolonization in foreign matters, while continuing centralizing and assimilationist policies against peoples such as the Corsicans?

In contrast, Azerbaijan's Constitution provides all peoples and ethnic communities living in the country with the opportunity to preserve and develop their languages, traditions, and culture. Azerbaijan has consistently supported the principles of international law, especially state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Baku Initiative Group was created on exactly these principles. It serves as a platform to support peoples who oppose colonial policies and seek freedom, dignity, and justice in international forums. Attempts by the French side to discredit this initiative only reveal its discomfort with scrutiny of its own colonial legacy and present-day practices.

If the Corsican Assembly truly wants to stand for justice, it should begin with the rights of the Corsican people themselves. It should demand full institutional recognition of the Corsican language, guarantees for its use in education and public life, protection of Corsican identity and culture, and respect for the political will of the Corsican people.

Real credibility begins at home. A state or political class that fails to protect the rights of its own peoples loses moral authority when it tries to lecture others.

BIG urges the Corsican Assembly to preserve its political and institutional independence and not allow itself to become an instrument of the French state's political agenda. As the representative body of the Corsican people, the Assembly must defend the linguistic, cultural and political rights of the Corsican people, rather than allowing itself to be used to legitimize policies that erode Corsica's identity and aspirations.