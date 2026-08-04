Jackie Chan arrives in Baku for filming of new adventure movie

4 August 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Jackie Chan has arrived in Baku for the filming of selected scenes of the international adventure film "Armour of God 4: Ultimatum", AzerNEWS reports citing Qazinform News Agency.

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Azerbaijan is assisting with the organization of filming in the Azerbaijani capital.

Most of the film is being shot in Kazakhstan, where production has already taken place in the Mangystau and Almaty regions, as well as in the city of Almaty. Azerbaijan was chosen as the second filming location at the proposal of the Kazakh side.

In Baku, filming will take place at several of the city's best-known landmarks, including Icherisheher (the Old City), Highland Park, the Baku Funicular, the Green Theatre, and Fountains Square.

The film is a joint Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan production and is among the largest international film projects undertaken in Central Asia and the South Caucasus in recent years. The project is expected to support closer cooperation between the two countries' film industries and help promote their cultural and tourism potential abroad.

The Armour of God franchise is one of Jackie Chan's most successful and recognizable action-adventure series. Blending martial arts, comedy, and high-stakes treasure-hunting, the films follow Chan's character Asian Hawk. .

The franchise began with Armour of God (1986), directed by and starring Jackie Chan. It was followed by Armour of God II: Operation Condor (1991). After a gap of more than two decades, Jackie Chan returned to the role in Chinese Zodiac (2012), released internationally as Armour of God III: Chinese Zodiac, in which his character sets out to recover the twelve bronze zodiac heads looted from Beijing's Old Summer Palace.

The upcoming Armour of God 4: Ultimatum marks Jackie Chan's return to the franchise after 13 years.

Photo Credit: Mangystau Region's Administration