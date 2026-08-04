U.S. plans to close five diplomatic missions abroad

4 August 2026 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The United States is planning to close five of its diplomatic missions abroad, including those in Japan and Canada, AzerNEWS reports, citing Reuters.

According to the information, the U.S. Department of State is seeking to shut down diplomatic missions in Grenada, Japan, Indonesia, Cameroon, and Canada.

Sources familiar with the matter told that the planned closures are primarily part of a broader effort to reduce personnel and cut costs, rather than a response to any specific geopolitical developments or security concerns.

It was also noted that the simultaneous reduction of the U.S. diplomatic network is not linked to any specific geopolitical event.

The State Department did not directly confirm plans to close the missions but said it seeks to maintain an "effective and efficient" diplomatic presence abroad while following the required congressional notification procedures.

The reported move comes shortly after reports on July 28 that the U.S. State Department intends to reopen its embassy in Libya as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at supporting the country's unification.

Image: Annabelle Gordon / Reuters