Gabala Int'l Music Festival wraps up with spectacular closing concert [PHOTOS]

4 August 2026 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 15th Gabala International Music Festival has wrapped up with a spectacular closing concert, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, Baku Music Academy and Gilan.

This year's festival brought together musicians and dancers from Azerbaijan, Germany, Austria, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Uzbekistan, Russia, and Vietnam.

Throughout the festival, the city of Gabala became an important platform for intercultural dialogue in line with the project's mission, bringing together outstanding representatives of different countries and cultures in one of Azerbaijan's most historic regions.

The closing concert featured performances by People's Artists Azer Zeynalov (tenor) and Samir Jafarov (tenor), Honored Artist Elnara Mammadova (soprano), and soprano Lala Murshudlu. They were accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayli under the baton of Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The evening opened with Jahangir Jahangirov's "Victory Overture". The program continued with Koroghlu's aria from Uzeyir Hajibayli's opera "Koroghlu", the romance "My Homeland" (Ölkəm), composed by Asaf Zeynalli to the lyrics of Jafar Jabbarli, and Balash's aria from Fikrat Amirov's opera "Sevil". The concert program also featured celebrated masterpieces from the world opera repertoire.

During the week-long festival, local residents and visitors to Gabala enjoyed performances by artists from various countries. At times, the performers even danced together with the audience, creating an even more festive atmosphere, while spectators responded with enthusiastic applause and bouquets of flowers.

Since its inception in 2009, the Gabala International Music Festival has established itself as a leading platform for international cultural dialogue by bringing together distinguished representatives of the world's musical traditions.

More than a celebration of classical music, the festival serves as a cultural bridge that unites people, transcends borders, and creates unforgettable experiences.