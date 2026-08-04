Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan begin official transfer of border villages

4 August 2026 10:23 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have begun the organizational and technical procedures required for the official transfer of the villages of Chon-Kara and Tash-Dobo, which previously belonged to Uzbekistan's Fergana Region, as part of their border demarcation agreements.

AzerNEWS reports that a joint working group that started operations on August 3 is registering residents and carrying out the necessary documentation process in the two villages.

Once the registration process is completed, the approximately 2,500 residents—most of whom are ethnic Kyrgyz—will be granted Kyrgyz citizenship.

Under the terms of the agreement, Kyrgyzstan will compensate Uzbekistan by transferring an equivalent area of land, completing a key step in the implementation of the two countries' border settlement deal.