Pakistan offers to host renewed US-Iran negotiations in Islamabad
Pakistan has invited senior Iranian negotiators to visit Islamabad as soon as possible to discuss the resumption of suspended direct talks with the United States and diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions, AzerNEWS reports.
According to Pakistani media, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar discussed regional and international issues during a phone call with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. The Iranian foreign minister also briefed Pakistan’s foreign policy chief on talks between Tehran and Muscat aimed at restoring navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq invited Iran’s chief negotiator, Bagher Ghalibaf, to visit Pakistan. However, no exact date has been set for the Iranian officials’ visit to Islamabad.
The latest contacts came after US President Donald Trump on Saturday called off planned military strikes against Iran. Trump said US allies had urged him to postpone the attacks and that reaching an agreement was inevitable.
On Monday, Pakistani government sources said that no date or location had yet been determined for the resumption of suspended direct talks between the two sides. They added that Pakistan and Qatar were in contact with Washington and Tehran to determine the date and venue for the direct negotiations.
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