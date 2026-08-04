Traditional foods, drinks and desserts to beat summer heat

4 August 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

For centuries, Azerbaijani cuisine has followed the rhythm of the seasons. During the hot summer months, meals often focus on fresh vegetables, dairy products, herbs, seasonal fruits and naturally refreshing drinks.

Many of these recipes have been passed down through generations and remain an important part of everyday life across the country.

One of the most popular summer dishes is dovga, a traditional yoghurt-based soup prepared with rice, fresh herbs and sometimes chickpeas. Dill, coriander, mint and spinach are among the herbs commonly used in different regional versions. Although dovga can be served warm, many families prefer it chilled during summer because of its refreshing taste and light texture. It is often enjoyed as a separate meal or served alongside other traditional dishes.

Another cold dish favoured during hot weather is ovdukh, a yoghurt-based soup made with cucumbers, boiled eggs and fresh herbs. Prepared with simple ingredients, ovdukh is valued for its refreshing qualities and is especially popular on the hottest days of summer. Homemade yoghurt, fresh cucumbers and fragrant greens give the dish its distinctive flavour.

Fresh salads are also an essential part of the Azerbaijani summer table, when gardens and markets are filled with ripe vegetables and aromatic herbs. One of the most common combinations is a simple salad made with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, sweet peppers and herbs such as basil, coriander, dill and mint. The vegetables are usually cut into large pieces and seasoned with salt and vegetable oil, allowing the natural taste of seasonal produce to remain at the centre.

A well-known Azerbaijani summer salad is Shepherd's salad. Made with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, green peppers and fresh herbs, it is widely enjoyed across the country, especially during the warm months. Depending on the recipe, it may be seasoned with lemon juice, vegetable oil or vinegar. The salad requires no cooking and is often served with kebabs, grilled meats and fresh bread.

Another refreshing option is a cucumber and yoghurt salad, prepared with finely chopped cucumbers, yoghurt, fresh herbs and sometimes garlic. Dill and mint are commonly added to enhance the flavour. Light and cooling, this type of salad is a popular choice during summer meals.

Azerbaijani households also prepare salads using grilled vegetables, especially during the late summer harvest. Eggplants, tomatoes and peppers are often roasted before being combined with herbs and simple seasonings.

Dairy-based drinks have long been part of Azerbaijan's summer traditions. Ayran, a yoghurt drink made by mixing yoghurt with cold water and a small amount of salt, is one of the most popular ways to cool down during hot days. It is commonly served with kebabs, qutab and other grilled foods. Some families add fresh mint or herbs to ayran for extra flavour.

Another traditional yoghurt-based drink is atlama, prepared with yoghurt and water and sometimes combined with cucumbers and herbs. Like ayran, it is especially appreciated in summer because of its light and refreshing nature.

A distinctive part of Azerbaijani summer culture is sherbet, a traditional sweet beverage made from fruits, flowers, herbs and natural flavorings. Unlike the frozen dessert known as sherbet in some countries, Azerbaijani sherbet is a drink served cold. Traditional varieties include sour cherry, lemon, rose, mint, basil and saffron flavors. For centuries, it has been offered to guests at weddings, celebrations and family gatherings, particularly during warmer months.

Tea culture also remains a central part of Azerbaijani hospitality, including during summer. Azerbaijani black tea is traditionally served in small pear-shaped glasses known as armudu, often accompanied by sweets, fresh fruit or homemade traditional fruit jam. During summer evenings, when temperatures become milder, families often gather for tea outdoors in gardens, courtyards or tea houses.

Jam, one of the most recognisable elements of Azerbaijani tea culture, is a traditional fruit jam made by preserving whole fruits, berries, flowers or nuts in sugar syrup. Unlike ordinary jams made from crushed fruit, Azerbaijani jam usually keeps the shape and texture of the ingredients. Popular varieties include cherry, white cherry, apricot, fig, strawberry, quince, walnut and rose petal.

Summer is the main season for preparing many types of jam because fresh fruits are harvested during these months. One of the unique varieties found in Azerbaijani cuisine is watermelon rind jam, made from the outer part of the fruit and slowly cooked in syrup until it becomes tender and sweet. Other summer varieties, such as cherry and apricot jam, are prepared when the fruits are at their freshest.

Preparing jam has long been a household tradition in Azerbaijan, with recipes often passed from one generation to the next. The process requires patience, as fruits are carefully selected and cooked to preserve their natural shape, flavour, and aroma. At the Azerbaijani tea table, jam is usually served in small bowls, with guests enjoying a spoonful of the jam alongside freshly brewed tea.

Summer is also the season when Azerbaijan's wide variety of fruits reaches its peak. Watermelons and melons are among the most popular choices during the hottest months, while peaches, apricots, cherries, mulberries, figs and grapes are widely enjoyed across the country.

Azerbaijan's diverse climate allows different fruits to grow in various regions, from the subtropical areas in the south to mountain villages with cooler conditions.

Traditional homemade frozen treats are also enjoyed during summer. Milk-based ice creams prepared with seasonal fruits, including berries, cherries and apricots, have long been a way to use fresh local produce while creating refreshing desserts for hot days. Homemade ice cream made from natural ingredients remains a favourite summer treat in many Azerbaijani families.

Made with locally grown ingredients and family recipes passed down through generations, these dishes remain a part of daily life and continue to be enjoyed across Azerbaijan during the summer months.

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