Switzerland sees clean energy cooperation potential with Azerbaijan

4 August 2026 18:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Ignazio Cassis, Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs of the Swiss Confederation, OSCE Chairman-in-Office said that Switzerland continue to accelerate its transition to clean energy and sees significant potential for cooperation with Azerbaijan, as well as with the Central Asian region, in this area, AzerNEWS reports.

An official made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions following a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today.

Cassis noted that SOCAR is a well-known company in Switzerland and has an extensive network of filling stations across the country.

"SOCAR is well known in Switzerland. I myself sometimes use SOCAR filling stations when I drive," he said.

The minister emphasized that Switzerland is currently pursuing a wide-ranging policy aimed at reducing its dependence on hydrocarbons and fossil fuels and accelerating the transition to clean energy sources.

According to him, the country is introducing various incentive mechanisms to promote the development of wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

"About one-third of private households in Switzerland already generate electricity using solar panels. During the summer months, the amount of energy produced can sometimes exceed the capacity of the country’s electricity grid to absorb it," Cassis stressed.

He also added that Switzerland supports the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy within the framework of COP and in line with the UN 2030 Agenda.