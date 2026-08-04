Deadly landslide buries Ethiopian monastery, killing 14 worshippers

4 August 2026 18:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Ethiopia has been struck by another deadly natural disaster during its prolonged rainy season, as a landslide buried part of an Orthodox monastery, killing at least 14 worshippers and injuring three others, AzerNEWS reports.

The Horn of Africa nation, home to approximately 130 million people, has endured a series of weather-related disasters during its main rainy season, which typically lasts from June through September.

According to Egypt's Al Ahram newspaper, the landslide occurred in Sela Dingay, about 200 kilometers northeast of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

Bishop Megabe Hadis Neka, head of the local diocese, said the disaster struck early Monday morning after an intense overnight storm accompanied by heavy rain, thunder, and lightning.

The mudslide dislodged large rocks and swept down a hillside, burying part of the Tsadkane Maryam Orthodox Monastery, which is located at the foot of the slope.

"Fourteen worshippers who were praying inside the monastery lost their lives in the disaster. Three people who suffered serious injuries were transported to Debre Birhan Hospital," Bishop Neka said.

Ethiopia, where more than three-quarters of the population lives in rural areas, is highly vulnerable to climate-related disasters, including floods and landslides.

The latest tragedy follows a series of deadly natural disasters in recent years. In July 2024, a massive landslide in southern Ethiopia claimed 257 lives, while 80 people were killed in flooding in the same region earlier that year.

The incident underscores the continuing humanitarian risks posed by increasingly severe weather events during Ethiopia's rainy season.