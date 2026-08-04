Turkiye's Supreme Military Council approves senior command reshuffle

4 August 2026 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Turkiye's Supreme Military Council (YAŞ) has approved a series of senior military appointments and promotions during its annual meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara.

AzerNEWS reports that the meeting, held on August 4, was attended by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Chief of the General Staff Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu, and other senior government and military officials.

Among the key decisions announced following the meeting, Rafet Dalkıran was appointed as the new Commander of the Turkish Air Force.

The council also approved a broad promotion package, elevating 25 generals and admirals to higher ranks. In addition, 69 colonels were promoted to the rank of general or admiral, as part of a wider leadership rotation across Turkiye's armed forces.

The personnel changes are scheduled to take effect on August 30, 2026.

The annual Supreme Military Council meeting is one of the most significant events in Turkey's defense establishment, determining promotions, retirements, and senior command appointments within the Turkish Armed Forces.