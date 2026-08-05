CBA net claims on banks fall to AZN 5.75 billion in July 2026
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) reported that its net claims on banks and non-bank credit organizations (NBCOs) stood at AZN 5.749 billion as of July 1, 2026, reflecting a significant decline in the banking sector's reliance on central bank financing, AzerNEWS reports.
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