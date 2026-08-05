Musk sets 10 million-ton annual target for SpaceX’s Starship

5 August 2026 14:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

SpaceX plans to eventually deliver up to 10 million tons of cargo to orbit per year using its Starship launch system, CEO Elon Musk said during the company's quarterly earnings conference call, AzerNEWS reports.

"Today, Falcon launches around 2,500 tons of cargo to orbit annually, while all other launch providers combined deliver about 300 tons. That means we account for roughly 80–90% of all the mass launched from Earth into orbit. We believe Starship will enable us to launch more than 1 million tons to orbit each year initially, with the long-term goal of increasing that capacity to 10 million tons annually," Musk noted.

In July, SpaceX conducted the 13th test flight of the Starship launch system. During the mission, the company successfully deployed 20 Version 3 Starlink satellites from the spacecraft for the first time before Starship completed a successful splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

According to SpaceX, the Starship system is being designed as a fully reusable, multi-purpose launch vehicle capable of carrying out crewed missions to Earth orbit, deploying satellites, and supporting future missions to the Moon, Mars, and other deep-space destinations.