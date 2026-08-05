Another group of families returns to Khojavand [PHOTOS]

5 August 2026 13:25 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In line with the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return process to the country’s liberated territories continues, AzerNEWS reports.

The latest relocation process has involved families moving to Khojavand city, the Girmizi Bazar settlement, and Khojavand village. These residents had previously been temporarily housed in different parts of the country, including dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative facilities.

During this stage, 20 families consisting of 81 people were relocated to Khojavand city, 2 families totaling 9 people to the Krasny Bazar settlement, and 5 families comprising 17 people to Khojavand village.

The returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the Azerbaijani Army, as well as the soldiers and officers who liberated the territories, and paid tribute to those who lost their lives during the conflict.