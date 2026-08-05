Aghdam Industrial Park records AZN 976 million in sales in first half of 2026

5 August 2026 11:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Aghdam Industrial Park generated AZN 976 million (approximately US$575 million) in product sales during the first six months of 2026, underscoring its growing role as one of Azerbaijan's key industrial and manufacturing hubs, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Economic Zones Development Agency, Aghdam Industrial Park has become the second-largest industrial park in Azerbaijan by the number of resident companies, trailing only Sumgait Industrial Park.

To date, the park has granted resident status to 30 business entities with combined planned investments of up to AZN 300 million, while four additional companies have received non-resident status.

Investors have already committed more than AZN 177 million to projects within the industrial park, resulting in the creation of 1,230 permanent jobs.

The park currently hosts 12 operating enterprises, while 12 additional facilities are under construction and 10 more projects are in the design phase, highlighting the continued expansion of industrial activity in the region.

Approximately 60% of the park's total area has already been allocated to businesses for development.

During the first half of 2026, companies operating in Aghdam Industrial Park recorded AZN 976 million in total product sales, of which AZN 42 million came from exports, reflecting the park's increasing contribution to Azerbaijan's industrial production and international trade.