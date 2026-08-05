Putin appoints Russia's first ambassador to Syria since Assad's ouster

5 August 2026 12:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Dmitry Dogadkin as Russia's new ambassador to Syria, marking Moscow's first ambassadorial appointment since the overthrow of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, AzerNEWS reports.

The appointment was formalized in a presidential decree published on Russia's official legal information portal.

In a separate decree, Putin relieved Alexander Yefimov of his duties as Russia's ambassador to Syria. Yefimov was also dismissed from his role as the Russian president's special representative for the development of relations with the Syrian Arab Republic.

Dogadkin, born in 1967, began his diplomatic career after graduating from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) in 1990. He is fluent in both Arabic and English and has extensive experience working in Syria.

From 2009 to 2013, Dogadkin served as a senior adviser at the Russian Embassy in Damascus. He later held positions at Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he oversaw issues related to the Middle East and North Africa.

Image: The official website of the Russian Embassy in Qatar