Baku Int'l Book Festival returns with seven-day literary program

5 August 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 12th Baku International Book Fair, will once again welcome book lovers from October 21 to 27 at the Baku Expo Center, AzerNEWS reports.

The country's largest book exhibition-festival is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry in accordance with the "Azerbaijan Culture – 2040" Concept.

Held under the theme "Life Is Bigger Than the Screen: One Child, One Book, One Real World," this year's exhibition aims to foster a reading culture among children, increase their interest in books, and encourage the development of positive reading habits.

As in previous years, the fair will bring together numerous local and international publishing houses, printing companies, bookstores, and creative organizations connected with the publishing industry, offering a rich program of events and extensive opportunities for professional cooperation.

The participation of world-renowned authors and researchers, presentations in various formats, numerous meetings with copyright holders, and a seven-day literary and cultural program will make the exhibition one of the year's most anticipated literary and cultural events for visitors.

Registration for the exhibition is currently underway. Those wishing to participate as exhibitors can apply via email at [email protected].