BTS drives economic growth

4 August 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The K-pop boy band BTS has become a major force in the global economy, boosting local businesses and tourism wherever it performs during its ongoing “Arirang” world tour, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, AzerNEWS reports, citing Korean media.

The publication reported that BTS, despite a four-year hiatus, is once again creating a significant economic impact across the United States. The spending generated by fans attending the group’s concerts is comparable to the economic activity created by major international sporting events, including the recently held FIFA World Cup 2026.

BTS began its US tour stops with a performance in Tampa, Florida, in late April, followed by concerts in Stanford, California, and Las Vegas in May.

In Las Vegas, four sold-out shows in May brought an estimated $340 million in economic activity. The impact was felt not only at large hotels and entertainment venues on the famous Las Vegas Strip but also at smaller local businesses, including restaurants and cafés in Chinatown.

The group is scheduled to hold 14 more concerts across six US cities this month and in September. Analysts expect the economic influence of BTS fans — known as ARMY — to rival the spending power of football supporters who travelled to watch the World Cup final, where BTS also performed.

BTS recently held a two-night “Arirang” concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, attracting a combined audience of around 157,000 people. During the event, New York’s Koreatown experienced a surge of visitors as thousands of fans gathered to celebrate the group and Korean culture.

Michael Mariano, head of economic development at research firm Tourism Economics, noted that BTS concerts have a similar economic effect to major sporting events because fans often spend money on hotels, transportation, food, shopping, and cultural experiences.

The influence of BTS has extended beyond concerts. Their performances have helped introduce Korean culture to wider audiences, increasing interest in Korean music, fashion, beauty, food, and art.

The Korean Cultural Center in New York created special experiences for fans, allowing them to explore K-beauty trends and decorate BTS-inspired light sticks. Meanwhile, the Arte Museum in Manhattan opened a BTS-themed exhibition featuring digital artwork inspired by the group’s music.

“It’s about sharing our culture, great heritage and Korean contemporary digital art through the lens of BTS,” said Lee Sang-jin, head of the creative team at d’strict, the company behind the museum.

Experts say BTS’s success demonstrates how entertainment can become a powerful form of cultural and economic influence. The group is not only selling concert tickets — it is creating tourism, supporting local businesses, and introducing millions of people around the world to Korean culture.

BTS will continue its “Arirang” world tour with upcoming performances in Foxborough, Massachusetts, followed by shows in Baltimore, Arlington (Texas), Toronto, Chicago, and Los Angeles.