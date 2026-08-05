Washington backs Baku’s corridor push to cement South Caucasus peace

5 August 2026 08:30 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

There are moments when the future of a region is shaped not by the sound of gunfire, but by the quiet approval of a budget. A figure buried in a government spending database rarely captures global attention; however, it can reveal more about geopolitical intentions than months of diplomatic rhetoric. The reported decision by the United States to increase its commitment to the TRIPP+ Enterprise Fund from $201 million to approximately $402 million is one such moment. If the funding is indeed structured as a federal grant rather than a loan, it sends a powerful signal that Washington views the project as a long-term strategic initiative capable of reshaping the political and economic landscape of the South Caucasus.

The proposed Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) has largely been discussed through the lens of great-power competition and regional geopolitics. That perspective is understandable. The South Caucasus occupies one of the world's most strategically important crossroads, connecting Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East. Any transport corridor running through the region inevitably carries geopolitical implications. However, reducing TRIPP to another chapter in international rivalry overlooks what could become its most important legacy. Its greatest contribution may ultimately be measured not by the number of containers it moves during its early years, but by its ability to reinforce peace in a region that has spent decades paying the price of conflict.

For nearly thirty years, Azerbaijan and Armenia remained locked in one of the most enduring conflicts of the post-Soviet era. Two wars, recurring military crises, closed borders, and severed transport links deprived both countries of opportunities that could have transformed their economies. Vast financial resources that might have been invested in modern infrastructure, education, healthcare, industrial development, technological innovation, and regional trade instead had to be allocated to military spending, reconstruction, border security, and supporting refugees and internally displaced persons. The economic cost of prolonged confrontation cannot obviously be measured solely in defense budgets. It must also be measured in the investments that were never made, the businesses that never emerged, and the prosperity that never materialized.

Today, the regional environment is markedly different. Although Azerbaijan and Armenia have not yet signed a comprehensive peace agreement, they have lived in what can reasonably be described as a de facto peace for roughly the past three years. Large-scale military confrontations have not resumed, and fatal armed incidents along the front have largely disappeared. This relative stability has created a rare opportunity to replace decades of hostility with practical cooperation. Such opportunities are uncommon in international politics, and history shows that they should not be taken for granted.

Infrastructure has often served as the bridge between political agreements and lasting peace. Roads, railways, logistics centers, and trade corridors do more than transport goods. They create shared economic interests that make renewed conflict increasingly costly for everyone involved. Economic interdependence does not erase historical grievances overnight, nor does it guarantee political reconciliation. What it does is gradually change the incentives facing governments, businesses, and societies. When prosperity depends on uninterrupted trade, stability becomes an economic necessity rather than merely a diplomatic aspiration.

This is precisely why the reported expansion of US support deserves careful attention. If the approximately $402 million committed to the TRIPP+ Enterprise Fund is indeed a non-repayable federal grant, it suggests that Washington sees the project as serving strategic objectives that extend well beyond commercial profitability. Governments generally reserve grants of this scale for initiatives they believe advance broader national interests. In this case, those interests appear to include strengthening regional connectivity, supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Corridor, diversifying trade routes between Europe and Asia, and encouraging long-term stability in a region that has too often been associated with conflict rather than cooperation.

The project's greatest value may emerge over the longer term. A functioning transport corridor linking the South Caucasus more closely with the Trans-Caspian network has the potential to stimulate trade, attract foreign investment, strengthen regional supply chains, and improve economic resilience. More importantly, sustained economic cooperation can reinforce political stability by giving all participating countries a tangible interest in preserving peace. History repeatedly demonstrates that while commerce alone cannot eliminate political disputes, it can make the costs of returning to conflict significantly higher.

TRIPP also represents an opportunity to redefine how the South Caucasus is viewed internationally. For decades, discussions about the region have been dominated by ceasefires, territorial disputes, military balances, and geopolitical rivalry. A successful transport corridor would gradually shift that conversation toward investment, logistics, trade facilitation, customs cooperation, and regional development. That transformation would not only improve the region's economic prospects but also enhance its attractiveness to international investors seeking stable and predictable markets.

None of this suggests that infrastructure alone can erase decades of mistrust. Lasting reconciliation requires political courage, diplomatic engagement, and sustained commitment from both societies. Economic projects cannot substitute for peace agreements, nor can they resolve every historical grievance. They can, however, create powerful incentives to preserve peace once it has been established. In many parts of the world, economic integration has proven to be one of the strongest foundations upon which durable political stability is built.

Whether TRIPP ultimately fulfills its promise remains uncertain. Every ambitious infrastructure project carries political, financial, and operational risks. Yet if the reported increase in US funding reflects a genuine long-term commitment, Washington appears to be making a strategic bet on a different future for the South Caucasus—one defined less by confrontation and more by connectivity. After decades in which conflict dictated the region's destiny, that may be the most valuable investment of all. Sometimes the most important step toward lasting peace is not another diplomatic declaration, but the decision to build a road that gives every side a reason to keep it open.