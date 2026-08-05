'Taghiyev' sets record as Azerbaijan's most-watched film in theaters [PHOTOS]

5 August 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The feature film "Taghiyev", produced by the Baku Media Center, has been watched by more than 200,000 moviegoers in cinemas across Azerbaijan to date, AzerNEWS reports.

The film's four chapters — "Taghiyev: Oil," "Taghiyev: The Tsar," "Taghiyev: Sona," and "Taghiyev: School" — have attracted widespread public interest at the country's leading cinemas. Based on official box office statistics released by cinema operators, "Taghiyev" has been recognized as the most-watched Azerbaijani film.

The four-part film, which plays an important role in promoting Azerbaijan's history and national values, premiered its first chapter, "Taghiyev: Oil," in 2024, marking the 100th anniversary of the death of the renowned philanthropist. The premiere of "Taghiyev: School" coincided with 2026, the 125th anniversary of the founding of the girls' school established by Taghiyev, an institution that significantly contributed to the development of education and enlightenment in Azerbaijan.

Each installment of the film has become a notable cultural event, drawing large audiences. Due to continued public interest, the films are still being screened in cinemas.

The films have also been showcased at numerous premiere events both in Azerbaijan and abroad. "Taghiyev: Oil" was selected as Azerbaijan's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards (Oscars). The film was also presented in Los Angeles, the home of Hollywood and the center of the U.S. film industry.

In 2026, "Taghiyev: Oil" was screened for international audiences at the Princess Anne Theatre of BAFTA in London. At the Dede Korkut Film Festival, People's Artist Parviz Mammadrazayev, who portrayed the lead role, received the Best Actor award for his performance in the film.

In addition, the film's first chapter won the Best Color-Graded Feature Film award at the internationally renowned Dehancer Colourist Awards 2024.

The film depicts major historical events that took place in Baku and the wider region during the late 19th and early 20th centuries. It follows the life of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, whose journey is marked by constant struggle. Every new era brings him new goals and greater responsibilities. Despite facing numerous hardships and setbacks, he never gives up, emerging stronger from every challenge.

The production has also made history in Azerbaijani cinematography because of its scale. Filming took place at 76 different locations, with nearly 2,500 people involved in large-scale crowd scenes. More than 300 sets were created for the historical sequences. To authentically recreate the era in which Taghiyev lived, a dedicated costume workshop was established, producing a large number of period costumes, accessories, jewelry, and specially designed props.

The film's executive producer is Arzu Aliyeva, producer is Orman Aliyev, director is Zaur Gasimli, screenwriters are Ismayil Iman, Asif Isgenderli, and Zaur Gasimli, director of photography is Vladimir Artemyev, production designer is Sabuhi Atababayev, costume designer is Vusal Rahim, composer is Etibar Asadli, and editor is Asgar Rahimov.

By producing the film "Taghiyev," dedicated to the life story of Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, the Baku Media Center has made another significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijan's film industry.

It should also be noted that, to mark Azerbaijan's National Cinema Day, CinemaPlus is hosting Taghiyev Film Week. Running through August 9, the event gives audiences another opportunity to watch all four films dedicated to the life, struggles, and rich legacy of Azerbaijan's great philanthropist and educator, Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev, on the big screen.