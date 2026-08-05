Sabah to face AGF Aarhus in UEFA Champions League Qualifier

5 August 2026 12:25 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round will conclude on August 5, AzerNEWS reports. Two matches are scheduled on the final day of the round.

Azerbaijan's Sabah FC will face Denmark's AGF Aarhus away from home. The match will be played at Randers Stadium and is set to kick off at 20:30 Baku time. The game will be officiated by Slovenian FIFA referee Rade Obrenović.

The return leg will take place on August 11 at Bank Respublika Arena in Masazir.

In the day's other fixture, Turkish side Fenerbahçe will host Austria's Sturm Graz. The match is scheduled to begin at 22:00 Baku time.

The UEFA Champions League is a continental tournament that brings together the best teams from Europe's top domestic leagues.

It is widely regarded as the pinnacle of club football, attracting millions of fans worldwide.

Clubs from UEFA's member countries compete for the title, which is seen as the ultimate achievement for European club teams.

The 2026/27 UEFA Champions League is actively underway, having kicked off its qualifying rounds in July 2026.

The tournament will feature 36 teams in the league phase, culminating in the final at the Estadio Metropolitanoin Madrid, Spain, on June 5, 2027.