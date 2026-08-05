Azerbaijan boosts Air Defense capabilities with upgraded military infrastructure [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

5 August 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

As a result of the attention and support of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the material and technical capabilities of the Azerbaijan Army continue to be strengthened, while military infrastructure meeting modern standards is being developed, AzerNEWS reports, via Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense inspected the newly commissioned military facilities allocated for use by the Air Defense Units.

The leadership was informed that nearly 20 newly commissioned military infrastructure facilities located across various regions of the country have been equipped with the necessary conditions to support the service and combat activities of military personnel.

The facilities include a dining hall, kitchen, medical station, accommodation quarters, armory, utility room, bathing and sanitary facilities, a boiler house, and a water supply complex, as well as generators to ensure an uninterrupted electricity supply throughout the premises. The buildings have been equipped with utility systems and communication networks, including fire alarm systems.

The infrastructure facilities have been supplied with modern equipment, furniture, and other essential furnishings to meet all requirements.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov instructed the Air Combat Command to ensure the uninterrupted protection of the country's airspace and to facilitate the comprehensive study of the tactical and technical features of newly introduced modern weapons and equipment during training and exercises conducted by the Air Defense Units, with particular emphasis on mastering their effective employment under combat conditions.