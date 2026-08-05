Azerbaijan pushes multiculturalism model in global fight against Islamophobia [PHOTOS]

5 August 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan's model of multiculturalism is one of the country's key state policies, ensuring equal rights for all citizens regardless of religion, ethnicity, or language while fostering an environment of peaceful coexistence and mutual respect among different religious communities, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the Second International Conference on "Muslim Communities in the West and Their Role in Confronting Islamophobia" in Cairo, Ravan Hasanov, representing Azerbaijan, highlighted the country's long-standing commitment to promoting multiculturalism, interfaith dialogue, and tolerance.

Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan consistently implements national and international initiatives to strengthen interfaith dialogue, combat Islamophobia, and promote tolerance among young people. He also emphasized that the annual international conferences on Islamophobia held in Baku since 2023 have made an important contribution to advancing global dialogue on the issue.

On the sidelines of the conference, Hasanov met with Ahmed Nabawi, Secretary-General of Egypt's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs. The two sides discussed expanding international cooperation to combat Islamophobia, religious discrimination, and hate speech, as well as promoting interfaith dialogue and implementing joint initiatives in these areas.

Hasanov also delivered a lecture for staff of the Foreign Relations Department of Egypt's Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs on "Azerbaijan's Model of Multiculturalism and Experience in Interfaith Dialogue," presenting the country's approach to fostering religious harmony and cultural diversity.