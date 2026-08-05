Perseid Meteor Shower to paint Baku's sky with shooting stars

5 August 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Perseid meteor shower will be visible until August 24, with its peak activity expected on August 13 at 06:00 Baku time, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Astrophysics Department of the Physics Faculty at Baku State University.

The Perseids occur when Earth passes through a trail of dust and small rocky particles left behind by the 109P/Swift-Tuttle comet. As these fragments enter the atmosphere at a speed of around 59 km per second, they burn up and create bright streaks of light across the night sky.

From Baku, the meteor shower will be observable throughout the night, with the best viewing conditions expected on the night of August 12-13, particularly in the hours before dawn. Under clear skies, observers may be able to see up to 140 meteors per hour.

No telescope or binoculars will be needed — the best way to watch the event is simply to find a location away from city lights.

This year's Perseid peak will also coincide with the new moon, providing especially dark skies and improving visibility. As a result, the meteor shower is expected to offer one of the best viewing opportunities in recent years.

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