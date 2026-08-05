Youth and sports Minister congratulates athletes on int'l achievements [PHOTOS]

5 August 2026 16:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov met with athletes who successfully represented Azerbaijan at international competitions during the month of July, AzerNEWS reports.

The event, held at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy, began with the performance of the Azerbaijan National Anthem.

A video presentation highlighting the achievements gained at international arenas over the past month was then shown.

Afterwards, the minister congratulated the athletes on their outstanding results and wished them success in their future competitions.

During the meeting, athletes representing various sports disciplines provided detailed information about the international competitions they had participated in and the medals they had won.