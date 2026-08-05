Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2026 program announced – Tickets on sale [VIDEO]

5 August 2026 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The program of the international Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2026 has been announced, AzerNEWS reports.

The festival will take place in Baku from October 29 to November 1 and will bring together more than 1,000 participants from over 20 countries, according to the organizers.

One of the region's largest dance projects will feature prestigious international competitions, educational events, master classes, professional meetings, and the spectacular gala show "Night of the Dancing Diamonds." The festival will be held under the motto: "The wind of change, the light of ideas, the fire of dreams… A meeting place for every dancer!"

Azerbaijan Dance Festival will serve as a unique platform combining sports, art, education, and cultural exchange. The competitions will involve solo performers and dance couples across various age and professional categories, from juveniles and juniors to youth and seniors, as well as amateurs, professionals, and Pro-Am participants.

The festival program will include competitions in the European and Latin American programs, Smooth, Rhythm, salsa, bachata, and Argentine tango.

More than 1,000 participants will compete in the WADF World Championships, SRDS Super Trophy Series ranking tournaments, open international Ballroom, Latin, and Smooth championships, the World Pro-Am Dance Cup, as well as AzDC championships in Argentine tango, salsa, and bachata.

On October 29 and 30, the International Dance Congress will take place. Its program will feature master classes, private training sessions, and professional knowledge exchange with leading international experts. The congress aims not only to support participants’ development but also to contribute to the further growth of Azerbaijan's dance industry.

On October 30, the festival’s grand opening ceremony will be held to mark the fifth anniversary of the "Night of the Dancing Diamonds" gala show. Guests will be presented with a large-scale theatrical performance featuring world-renowned dance stars, champions, and young talents. The performances will be accompanied by the Boris Myagkov Orchestra.

The show will celebrate international unity, cultural dialogue, and the highest standards of dance artistry. The evening will continue with an energetic Salsa Party for festival participants and guests.

Tickets are available on the festival's official website: https://azdf.world

The number of tickets is limited. Organizers recommend purchasing tickets in advance to become part of this unique event, which promises to be one of the brightest cultural highlights of 2026.

On October 31, the festival will host the WADF World Championships, Open to the World tournaments, and SRDS Super Trophy Series competitions. On the same day, participants will be offered an interactive tour introducing them to Azerbaijan's traditions and cultural heritage.

The day will conclude with a spectacular final featuring representatives of the global dance elite.

On November 1, the festival will host a stage of the international World Cup Pro-Am Dance Series — one of 15 exclusive events held in different countries around the world. The program will conclude with the official farewell party "My Azerbaijan."

The festival is organized by Smooth & Rhythm Dance Style (SRDS) under the leadership of its founder and president Olga Krasnyanskaya, together with the Azerbaijan Dance Council (AzDC), headed by Azerbaijan's People's Artist Tarana Muradova. The project's co-founders are six-time world dance champions Eldar Jafarov and Anna Sazhina.

Azerbaijan Dance Festival 2026 is the flagship and largest project of the global initiative "7 Dance Wonders of the World," officially recognized by CID UNESCO. The project aims to develop the international dance community, strengthen professional connections, and promote Azerbaijan as one of the leading centers of dance art and cultural exchange.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az and Milli.Az.