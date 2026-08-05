Türkiye targets new energy ventures in Azerbaijan and beyond

5 August 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Türkiye is interested in participating in energy projects abroad, including in Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Iraq, Libya, Somalia and Pakistan.

According to AzerNEWS, it was stated by Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar during an interview with TRT Haber.

He noted that modern-day Türkiye has become an energy hub. "Cooperation with Ankara and the use of our country’s infrastructure bring tangible benefits to all parties. The supply of Azerbaijani gas to Syria is a clear example of this," the energy minister said, adding that he did not rule out the signing of new gas agreements.

The minister stressed that although Türkiye is not immune to crises in the region, the country does not face an energy shortage.

Bayraktar emphasized the importance of active exploration and increasing production at domestic oil and gas fields. He noted that production at Sakarya, Türkiye’s largest gas field in the Black Sea, is expected to reach 20 million cubic meters per day by the end of this year, enough to meet the needs of 8 million subscribers. "By 2028, we plan to supply 16-17 million subscribers with domestically produced natural gas," he said.

The Turkish minister also highlighted the increase in oil production in the country’s southeast. He said that important steps taken to resolve the problem of terrorism in the region have enabled exploration activities in Anatolia to intensify.