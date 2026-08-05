Disney reports higher quarterly revenue

5 August 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Walt Disney Company reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 on Wednesday, posting revenue of $25.2 billion, up 7% compared with the same period last year. However, the figure came in slightly below analysts' expectations, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The company's pre-tax income increased 14% year over year to $3.6 billion, while diluted earnings per share (EPS) declined 48% to $1.51.

Across its business segments, Entertainment revenue rose 6%, Sports increased 4%, and the Experiences division—which includes theme parks, resorts, and cruise operations—delivered the strongest performance with 10% growth.

Disney reaffirmed its full-year guidance, expecting adjusted EPS to increase by approximately 12% (or 16% when including the additional 53rd week in the fiscal year). The company also forecasts $4.9 billion in operating income for the fourth quarter.

"Our guidance reflects our expectations for continued healthy growth at Experiences, which we now expect to reach the high end of our previous outlook," said Josh D'Amaro, Chairman of Disney Experiences.

Investors reacted positively to the earnings report despite the revenue miss. Following the announcement, Disney shares rose more than 3%, trading at approximately $102.

The results once again highlighted the growing importance of Disney's parks and experiences business, which continues to offset pressure on its traditional television operations while the company expands its streaming and entertainment offerings.