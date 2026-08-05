Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan advance strategic Trans-Caspian fiber-optic link

5 August 2026 20:48 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Kazakhstan has completed a key stage in the implementation of the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line (FOCL) across the Caspian Sea, which will connect the digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement published by the official information resource of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, the submarine cable has been successfully brought ashore in Kazakhstan. This marks the completion of the most complex stage of the project being implemented by Kazakhtelecom JSC and AzerTelecom International.

The Aktau-Sumgayit route will connect the digital infrastructure of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and become a high-speed corridor enabling direct data transmission between Asia and Europe.

The project was launched in 2025. During the preparatory stage, specialists carried out engineering surveys, identified the optimal route and conducted cable testing. The subsea cable installation began in July 2026 and was carried out around the clock using a specialized vessel with a displacement of more than 20,000 tons. A total of 70 specialists were involved in the works.