Azerbaijan, Mongolia expand road transport cooperation with increased permit quotas

16 June 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and Mongolia have agreed to significantly expand cooperation in international road transportation, including a substantial increase in permit quotas for freight carriers and plans to introduce an electronic permit exchange system, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, the first-ever bilateral meeting on international road transport was held in Baku between AYNA and the Department for Coordination of Road Transport Policy of Mongolia's Ministry of Road and Transport.

The meeting brought together representatives of Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association, and national transport operators.

During the talks, the parties reviewed the current state of road freight transportation between the two countries, discussed opportunities to increase transit traffic, expand cooperation, and address issues faced by carriers.

As a result of the discussions, the sides agreed to exchange an additional 2,000 permits for bilateral transportation, 250 permits for transit transportation, and 400 permits for third-country transportation in 2026.

The parties also approved initial permit quotas for 2027, setting the number at 2,000 permits for bilateral transportation, 250 for transit operations, and 450 for transportation to and from third countries.

According to AYNA, the new arrangements increase the number of permit forms exchanged between Azerbaijan and Mongolia by tenfold compared to previous levels. Both sides emphasized that carriers' demand for permits will be fully met in the coming years.

Another key outcome of the meeting was an agreement to introduce the electronic exchange and use of transport permits. To facilitate the transition, the two countries plan to establish a joint technical working group and begin work on the project from July 1.

Officials noted that the digitalization of the permit system is expected to simplify procedures for carriers, reduce operational costs and processing times, and improve the transparency and efficiency of international freight transportation.

The sides also agreed to establish a direct and flexible coordination mechanism between relevant authorities to ensure the prompt resolution of issues arising during cross-border cargo transport operations.