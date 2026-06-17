Participants of Coordination Headquarters meeting inspect intensive fruit orchards in Khojaly district [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 20:44 (UTC+04:00)

The officials were briefed on the company’s activities in the district.

Following another meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for addressing issues in a centralized manner in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan, held in the city of Aghdara under the chairmanship of Samir Nuriyev, Head of the Presidential Administration and Head of the Headquarters, the participants inspected an intensive fruit orchard established by “Agro-Lid” LLC in the Khojaly district on June 17.

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