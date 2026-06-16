National table tennis player to join training camp in China

16 June 2026 20:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's table tennis player Onur Guluzade will take part in the next international training camp, AzerNEWS reports.

The training camp is aimed at preparing for upcoming international competitions.

The athlete will undergo preparation from June 16 to July 4 at the "Zheng Ding" training base located in Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, China. This center is considered one of the main training bases of China's national table tennis teams.

Note that the national table tennis players have been increasingly active on the international stage, representing the country in various European and world competitions.

In recent years, their participation in training camps and tournaments abroad has played an important role in improving performance levels and gaining international experience.

The Azerbaijan Table Tennis Federation (ASTF) plays a key role in the development of the sport in the country.

The federation was established in the early 1950s, following the organization of a Baku section for table tennis. This came after a growing interest in the sport in the 1930s and 1940s.

Officially, ASTF has been a member of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) since 1995, and at the same time a member of the European Table Tennis Union (ETTU).

One of the main goals of ASTF is to organize and develop table tennis across the country: to build a stable and well‑equipped national federation; to ensure proper material and technical support and training for the national teams; to promote the sport at the grassroots level, including among youth; and to involve Azerbaijani athletes in national and international competitions.