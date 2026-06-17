Azerbaijan crowned World Champion at Chovqan World Championship [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 2nd Chovqan World Championship has been in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

Alongside host country Azerbaijan, national teams from Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America participated in one of the world's oldest equestrian sports.

The tournament ended with an impressive performance by the host nation, Azerbaijan, which claimed the world title in front of its home fans.

On the final day of the competition, Uruguay and Nigeria faced off in the match for third place.

In a closely contested encounter, Uruguay secured a 3–2 victory over Nigeria, earning the bronze medal and a place on the championship podium.

The championship final featured Azerbaijan and Chile in a highly anticipated showdown.

Demonstrating skill, teamwork, and determination, the Azerbaijani team dominated the match and defeated Chile 3–0.

With this convincing victory, Azerbaijan was crowned world champion and celebrated a historic achievement in the traditional sport of Chovqan.

Chile finished the tournament as runner-up, taking the silver medal, while Uruguay secured third place with its victory over Nigeria.

Chovqan is a traditional equestrian sport played between two teams riding Garabagh horses, a breed native to Azerbaijan. Considered the ancestor of modern polo, chovqan was historically played during festive celebrations and holidays.

Each team consists of five riders—two defenders (fullbacks) and three attackers (forwards).

The match begins at the center of the field, where players use wooden mallets to strike a small ball made of leather or wood, aiming to score goals against the opposing team. A standard game lasts for 30 minutes.

In recognition of its cultural significance, UNESCO inscribed chovqan on the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2013.