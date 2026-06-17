Irina Zaretska claims gold medal at e Karate1 Premier League [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 15:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani karate fighter Irina Zaretska has delivered another outstanding performance on the international stage, winning the gold medal in the women's kumite -68 kg category at the Karate1 Premier League held in Rabat, Morocco, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament, which took place in the Moroccan capital, marked the fourth and final stage of the 2025 Karate1 Premier League season.

Irina Zaretska has achieved remarkable success throughout her karate career and is considered one of the most accomplished athletes in Azerbaijani sport.

Her greatest achievement on the Olympic stage came at the 2020 Summer Olympics, where she won a silver medal in the women's kumite competition, becoming one of Azerbaijan's Olympic medalists in karate.

She also won gold medals at the World Karate Championships, World Karate Championships, and World Karate Championships, earning the title of three-time world champion.

Earlier in her career, Irina Zaretska secured a bronze medal at the 2014 World Championships, proving her talent from a young age.

The karate fighter has also enjoyed outstanding success at the European Games and the European Games, where she won gold medals, while also earning a silver medal at the 2019 edition of the Games.

In addition, she has won multiple gold medals at the Islamic Solidarity Games, further contributing to Azerbaijan's sporting success.

Her achievements also include victories in prestigious international Karate1 Premier League tournaments, where she competed against the world's top karate competitors.