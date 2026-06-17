Iran deal still in draft stage, Trump says

17 June 2026 17:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran should not be viewed as a final agreement, warning that the United States could resort to military action if the outcome of negotiations does not meet Washington’s expectations, AzerNEWS reports.

Trump made the remarks during a joint appearance alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. He emphasized that the current arrangement with Tehran remains conditional and reversible.

"If I don’t like it, if they don’t behave, we’ll go right back to dropping bombs right smack in the middle of their head," Trump added, referring to Iran.

According to Trump, the markets have responded positively to developments in the Iran talks, stating that they are "very happy" with the situation. However, he stressed that the agreement is still in its early stages and not yet finalized.

He also clarified that the United States does not plan to invest in Iran and has not requested Gulf countries to do so, although he noted that such investments would be acceptable if regional partners choose to pursue them in the future.

CNN has obtained a draft copy of the agreement, which lays out the terms of the ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, some financial relief for Iran and a reiteration from Tehran that it will never produce a nuclear weapon.

Image: Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters