Ali Asadov highlights Azerbaijan's $350 billion investment record in Tashkent

17 June 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov has highlighted Azerbaijan's investment potential, economic reforms, and growing regional cooperation during his address at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum in the Uzbek capital, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the forum, Asadov praised Uzbekistan's socio-economic achievements under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, noting that the country's forward-looking policies have delivered impressive development results.

According to the prime minister, Uzbekistan's consistent reforms, large-scale modernization programs, and efforts to improve the business environment have contributed to higher living standards, increased competitiveness, and stronger investment attractiveness.

"As a natural consequence of these positive changes, international interest in Uzbekistan as a reliable and promising partner continues to grow," Asadov said. "This is why the Tashkent International Investment Forum attracts an increasing number of government representatives, business leaders, and international financial institutions every year."

He emphasized that Azerbaijan views such initiatives as important instruments for strengthening international investment cooperation. Asadov noted that Azerbaijan established its own platform for investment dialogue by hosting the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum last year, which attracted significant interest from investors, business representatives, and international financial institutions.

Building on that success, Azerbaijan will host the Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum in September this year, he added, inviting international partners to participate in the event.

Addressing Azerbaijan's investment climate, Asadov said the country has consistently pursued policies aimed at economic openness and the promotion of entrepreneurship. Over the past two decades, more than $350 billion has been invested in the Azerbaijani economy, with approximately half of that amount coming from foreign investors.

He stressed that Azerbaijan has established a modern legislative framework that guarantees the protection of investors' rights, safeguards investments, ensures the free movement of capital, and provides equal conditions for all market participants.

The prime minister also highlighted Azerbaijan's strategic geographic location at the crossroads of major Eurasian transportation routes as one of the country's key competitive advantages.

"Through the consistent implementation of infrastructure projects, Azerbaijan has become one of the region's most important transportation and logistics hubs," Asadov said. "The country continues to invest heavily in modern transport infrastructure, seaports, railways, and highways, thereby contributing to stronger regional connectivity and expanded business opportunities."

Another promising area for investment, according to Asadov, is renewable energy. He noted that Azerbaijan has set ambitious targets to increase the share of renewable energy sources in its national energy mix and is implementing large-scale solar and wind power projects in partnership with leading international companies.

The prime minister also underlined the growing importance of international investment cooperation amid the ongoing transformation of the global economy. In this context, he described joint investment funds as effective mechanisms for pooling financial resources and creating favorable conditions for the implementation of strategically important projects.

Reflecting this approach, Azerbaijan has been actively developing joint investment platforms with friendly countries. Asadov noted that investment funds established jointly with Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan are already serving as effective tools for deepening economic partnerships and attracting investment to promising sectors.

The Tashkent International Investment Forum is one of Central Asia's leading economic events, bringing together government officials, investors, business executives, and financial institutions to discuss investment opportunities and regional economic cooperation.