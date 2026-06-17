Baku and Seul aim to deepen economic and energy partnership [PHOTOS]

17 June 2026 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and South Korea was discussed at a high-level meeting aimed at expanding trade, investment opportunities, and joint regional energy projects, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated in an announcement by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

According to the statement, the discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Economy Rovnag Abdullayev and Chung Eui-Hae Cecilia, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs of the Republic of Korea.

The ministry also reported that the two sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and South Korea, along with issues concerning the business environment and the activities of Korean companies operating in Azerbaijan.

It was noted that the strong cooperation framework between the two countries provides a solid basis for further development of economic partnership. Azerbaijan places great importance on expanding trade and economic relations with South Korea.

The discussions highlighted that Azerbaijan’s large-scale energy, transport, and logistics projects in the region, as well as its plans for exporting alternative energy, offer new opportunities for cooperation and investment for Korean companies.