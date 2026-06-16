President Ilham Aliyev held phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands
On June 16, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a phone conversation with Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten.
This information was shared on the official X social media account of the President of Azerbaijan.
AzerNEWS presents the post: "Today, I received a phone call from Prime Minister of the Netherlands Rob Jetten. We agreed to further deepen our political dialogue and economic cooperation. We also exchanged views on regional developments, and I welcomed the Netherlands’ support for lasting peace and stability in the region."
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