German companies sign contracts with SOCAR for around 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually

15 June 2026 17:24 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

German companies have signed agreements with Azerbaijan’s state energy company SOCAR for the purchase of approximately 2 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a press briefing in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the ambassador, although Azerbaijan does not directly supply natural gas to Germany due to the absence of a pipeline connection between the two countries, the agreements nevertheless play an important role in strengthening Europe’s energy security.

“There are no direct gas deliveries to Germany because there is no pipeline link between Azerbaijan and Germany. However, the sale of approximately 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually under contracts signed between SOCAR and three German companies contributes significantly to the stabilization of the European energy market by providing additional supply volumes,” Horlemann said.

The ambassador explained that the German companies purchasing Azerbaijani gas primarily engage in swap arrangements with other gas importers across Europe.

“The main destination is Italy, as around 90% of Azerbaijani gas imported by the European Union is delivered there,” he noted.

Horlemann added that the agreements are long-term contracts with an estimated duration of around ten years. He said he expects supply volumes to remain stable throughout the contract period and potentially increase in the future.

“I expect the volumes to remain at roughly the same level and perhaps even grow after this period. However, in my assessment, deliveries will amount to approximately 2 billion cubic meters annually over the next decade,” the diplomat stated.

The remarks highlight Azerbaijan’s growing importance as a supplier of natural gas to Europe and underscore the role of long-term energy partnerships in supporting the continent’s efforts to diversify energy sources and enhance market stability.